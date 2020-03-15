The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 90

This coronavirus has stopped pretty much everything, but luckily the SoulBack podcast is still here! On this episode we talk about new music from K’Jon, Brian McKnight, Kiana Lede and JoJo. We also touch on album pushbacks from Alicia Keys and Bobby V and debate what the best way to announce it to the fans is in 2020. We also talk about the Danity Kane discography and if we look at them as a Pop or R&B group. Lastly we discuss the latest with Dru Hill and decide whether it was the right move for the brand with the Playa inclusion as just the new Dru Hill or whether the brands should have kept separate. Take a listen and let us know what you think!

0:00:05 – Surviving the cornavirus

0:07:30 – K’Jon returns with new song “Live, Love & Laughter”

0:09:20 – Our thoughts on Brian McKnight and Joe’s careers

0:30:40 – Our thoughts on JoJo’s new song “Man”

0:34:00 – Looking ahead to Kiana Lede’s upcoming “KiKi”

0:43:15 – Should Alicia Keys be telling her fans that her album is getting pushed back?

0:52:00 – Our thoughts on independent artist Anna Moore’s new EP “The Light”

0:54:33 – Should the Playa member addition to Dru Hill have been branded differently?

0:59:44 – Pick one of these songwriters: Sean Garrett vs The-Dream vs Ne-Yo

1:02:55 – SoulBack Album Of The Day: Danity Kane’s debut album

