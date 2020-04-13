The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 93

We took a week off, but we’re back with another great episode. To make up for last week, we’ve decided to give you guys two R&B trivias. On this episode, we unlock the code on why Jadakiss kept pronouncing the group Isyss incorrectly on their single “Day & Night”. We also talk about these producer battles that Swizz Beats and Timbaland have put together. We talk about all the newfound recognition that Johnta Austin has received and also the hate that Teddy Riley has gotten from it. We talk about new music from Shawn Stockman, Kiana Lede, Toni Braxton and Ledisi. We also talk about Usher’s new single as well as his beef with The Weeknd. Lastly we rank Amerie’s awesome discography. Check us out!

0:00:50 – R&B trivia: 2000’s debut albums and female group first singles

0:14:17 – The hype with these producer battles

0:21:00 – Is Teddy Riley wrong for wanting to make money off these battles?

0:24:55 – The Weeknd/Usher “Climax” beef

0:29:00 – Our thoughts Usher, Lil Jon and Ludacris’ new song “SexBeat”

0:33:40 – The spelling on Shawn Stockman’s new album “Foreword” and our review

0:39:00 – Kiana Lede’s new album “KiKi” and her attacking media outlets for bad interview questions

0:45:25 – New singles from Toni Braxton, Ledisi, India Shawn

0:49:00 – Ranking Amerie’s discography

0:59:30 – SoulBack Album Of The Day: Frankie ‎– My Heart Belongs To You

Follow our podcast on Podbean: https://youknowigotsoul.podbean.com/

Follow our podcast on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6oLmNUkcXrAqsQP5EBJ4dk

Follow our podcast on Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/ca/podcast/youknowigotsoul-podcast/id998813013

Follow our podcast on Google Play: