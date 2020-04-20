The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 94

I know everyone is pissed at Teddy Riley right now, but on the brighter side there’s a new SoulBack podcast episode. We talk about the failed moments that came with the Teddy Riley vs Babyface battle. We also talk about new music from Ashanti, Sammie and Kelly Price. We also talk about Kelly’s new song “Coffee” and why the length of the record bothers us. We also talk about the visuals for the song and why it’s a win. Lastly we get into Brandy’s new single “Baby Mama” and the marketing strategy behind the record. Lastly we talk about Ticketmaster’s decision not to give out refunds for rescheduled shows.

0:02:50 – Ashanti’s new song “Baby” with DaBaby and Megan The Stallion

0:07:45 – Our thoughts on Kelly Rowland’s new song “Coffee”

0:12:00 – Our thoughts on Sammie’s new song “Friend Zone”

0:18:00 – New music from Soul For Real, Kelly Price

0:20:50 – Why didn’t Intro blow up like Boyz II Men and Jodeci?

0:24:25 – What’s the better album: Carl Thomas – Emotional vs Joe – My Name Is Joe

0:29:33 – Would a Brandy/Chance The Rapper collaboration become a hit?

0:41:00 – Ticketmaster isn’t giving out refunds

0:45:45 – JoJo’s “Janet Jackson” moment

0:47:40 – Teddy Riley vs Babyface producer battle fail

