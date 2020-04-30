The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 95

We’re back with another R&B podcast. We try to remember where we were when we heard the news that Left Eye had passed away. We also talk about new music from Kem, CeeLo and Kelly Price. We also look at the careers of Alicia Keys and Keyshia Cole. Lastly we try to decide if Janet Jackson is the queen of New Jack Swing or if there is a sleeper pick that we’re missing. This is another fun podcast for us, so check it out!

0:01:26 – Remembering Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes

0:03:21 – Our thoughts on Kem’s new song “Lie To Me”

0:06:32 – Soul 4 Real’s new song “Love On Me”

0:09:00 – Is CeeLo Green underrated?

0:14:25 – The problem with Urban AC radio

0:18:34 – Kelly Price’s history with Bad Boy

0:24:00 – Did the pandemic ruin Alicia Key’s album?

0:36:33 – Looking back at Keyshia Cole’s career

0:44:20 – Who are the king and queens of New Jack Swing?

0:50:00 – Who are the king and queens of Neo Soul?

0:52:10 – Most underrated R&B artists

