The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 96

We have to start off this podcast by showing love to two R&B legends that we lost recently. Andre Harrell and Little Richard both passed away over the weekend so we talk about their legacy and impact on the genre. Afterwards we talk about Brandy’s new single “Baby Mama” with Chance The Rapper. We also discuss whether these Versus battles are necessary and if Brandy should really go head to head with Monica. We also talk about new albums from JoJo, The Bonfyre and Rico Love. We also discuss the new reality and what it will mean for R&B concerts. We also debate whether artists should charge for virtual concerts. Check us out!

0:02:00 – Remembering Andre Harrell and Little Richard

0:17:30 – Our thoughts on Brandy’s new single “Baby Mama”

0:28:45 – A Brandy versus Monica battle is not necessary

0:33:40 – JoJo and The Bonfyre’s new albums

0:38:50 – Our thoughts on Mario’s new song “Closer”

0:40:45 – Rico Love’s ambitious idea on his new album “Emerging Women Of R&B”

0:44:05 – Our thoughts on Kelly Price’s new song “Unsung”

0:49:11 – Would you pay for a virtual concert?

0:59:12 – Is an old album going number one on iTunes really that big of an accomplishment in 2020?

1:00:50 – SoulBack Track Of The Day: Link – Whatcha Gone Do?

1:02:45 – Playa Please Award: A producer asked for $1500 for a 15 minute interview!!!

