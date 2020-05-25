The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 98

SoulBack is back with a new episode. On this album we talk about new music from Lloyd, Mary J. Blige, Teyana Taylor and Ro James. We also discuss the upcoming battle with 112 and Jagged Edge. We also talk about the controversy going on 112’s breakup and why people are so upset at only two members still being part of the group. We also talk about potential battle candidates for Missy Elliott which includes Busta Rhymes and Pharrell. We look at upcoming album releases from Ro James and Teyana Taylor. Lastly we debate whether Boyz II Men is the best group of the 90’s. Check us out!

0:00:47 – Playa Please Award: Keith Sweat’s commercial with 21 Savage

0:04:39 – Keith’s online concert series with 112, Next and many more

0:07:15 – Who’s going to win the versus battle: 112 or Jagged Edge?

0:12:34 – Trolls pretending like they just found out 112 broke up

0:16:00 – Our thoughts on Lloyd’s new song “Slow Wine Bass Line”

0:21:30 – New music from Ro James and Mary J. Blige

0:23:55 – Social media’s harsh comments about Kandi’s vocals

0:27:45 – Does Missy Elliott have anyone she can face in these Versus battles?

0:31:42 – Playa Please Award: Monica’s personal photographer taking photos of her at a funeral

0:33:55 – Looking ahead to Teyana Taylor’s new album coming out in June

0:41:34 – SoulBack Track Of The Day: Beenie Man – Girls Dem Sugar (featuring Mya)

0:42:50 – Playa Please Award: Doja Cat fails to follow through with her promise

0:46:35 – Is Boyz II Men the best group of the 90’s?

