The SoulBack R&B Podcast: Episode 99 (Special Guest Zeplyn Tillman)

We are back with another SoulBack podcast. This week we bring back our good friend and special guest Zeplyn Tillman from Neo Elite. We start off the podcast talking about the tragedy of George Floyd and what we will be doing to help. We also talk about new music releases from Ro James, Ne-Yo and Robin Thicke. We also talk about “Exodus” being Brian McKnight’s last album and what that means for R&B. We also talk about the most recent 112 and Jagged Edge battle and how they should have used that opportunity to release new music. We do another fun R&B trivia for everyone and also analyze the lyrics for “Let’s Get Married” by Jagged Edge as some people are saying it’s a song about settling.

0:00:50 – Supporting The #BlackLivesMatter movement and making sure we do our part

0:03:55 – Top fast food restaurants in America

0:06:22 – Should R&B artists be using Verzuz battles to launch new albums?

0:13:30 – Brian McKnight announces his final album

0:22:05 – Our thoughts on Ne-Yo’s new record Jeremih “U 2 Luv”

0:26:00 – Urban AC is a mess right now

0:33:25 – Our thoughts on Ro James’ new album “MANTIC”

0:41:09 – Lucky Daye’s new record with Babyface

0:44:30 – R&B Trivia: 2000’s edition

0:51:41 – Playa Please Award: People thinking Jagged Edge’s “Let’s Get Married” is about settling, DMX vs Lloyd Banks

1:03:00 – #SoulBack Track Of The Day: Ella Mai – Boo’d Up

