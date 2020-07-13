The Top 10 Best R&B Songs Produced by Bad Boy’s HitMen Production Team

Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs aka Diddy led a musical revolution beginning in the early 90’s. His abilities as a hit maker and his ear for talent allowed him to elevate his Bad Boy Entertainment to among the most successful labels.

Through his own label, he’s known for discovering and spearheading the careers of artists like The Notorious B.I.G., Ma$e, 112, Faith Evans, Carl Thomas, & The Lox. Perhaps most notably about the success of all of these artists is that Puff had a hand in helping to create a majority of the music as a producer. What often gets overlooked though is the all star production team and songwriters that he had around to assist.

You’ve probably heard of the Bad Boy Hitmen production team over the years. Puffy assembled a lineup of talent including Harve “Joe Hooker” Pierre, Jack Knight, Jeffrey “J-Dub” Walker, Nashiem Myrick, Mario “Yellow man” Winans, Deric “D-Dot” Angelettie, Ron “Amen-Ra” Lawrence, Chucky Thompson & Stevie J among others. This crew was essentially unstoppable during the 90’s serving as in house Bad Boy Records producers as well as landing hits on outside artists.

We thought it would be fun to take a look at the discography of the Bad Boy HitMen and list The Top 10 Best R&B Songs they’ve created. It goes without saying that The HitMen created a ton of Hip Hop hits as well, but we’re an R&B site so that’s where our focus will remain for this article.

There were so many choices to pick among, so we couldn’t help but include a rather lengthy honorable mention section.

We didn’t list Puff Daddy’s name next to the majority of the songs below, but please understand he was involved in every single one. Without further ado, here is our list:

112 – Only You (Bad Boy Remix featuring The Notorious B.I.G. & Ma$e) (Produced by Stevie J.)

Stevie J produced both the original and remix version of 112’s debut single. This Bad Boy Records posse cut is still in heavy rotation at parties to this day.

112 – Crazy Over You (Produced by Stevie J., Mario Winans, & Daron Jones)

Mario Winans and Stevie J linked up with Daron of 112 to craft this beautiful love song which appeared on the “Room112” album. The song was not selected as a single but easily could have been.

Carl Thomas – Emotional (Produced by Mario Winans)

Mario Winans lent his writing and production skills to this Carl Thomas hit in the same vulnerable tone that he utilized as a solo artist.

Faith Evans (featuring Carl Thomas) – Can’t Believe (Produced by Mario Winans, Written by Jack Knight/Mario Winans)

A perfectly executed sample by Winans with touching lyrics from Jack Knight make this duet a timeless classic.

Faith Evans – Soon as I Get Home (Produced by Chucky Thompson)

We’ve often stated that “Soon as I Get Home” is the best R&B ballad of the 90’s. Chucky Thompson certainly produced something special here.

Faith Evans – Love Like This (Produced by Ron “Amen-Ra” Lawrence)

Over 20 years later and a DJ could still get a party started by simply putting on this Faith Evans record!

Mariah Carey – Breakdown (featuring Bone Thugs N Harmony) (Produced by Stevie J.)

One of the overlooked classics in the legendary discography of Mariah Carey. “Breakdown” was a single on her “Butterfly” album.

Mariah Carey – Honey (Produced by Stevie J.)

Stevie J. did his part with songs like “Honey” to help convert Mariah Carey from Pop Queen to R&B Diva.

Mary J. Blige – My Life (Produced by Chucky Thompson)

Chucky Thompson helped Mary J craft some of her best work with “My Life”; a song and album that single-handily inspired a generation.

Total – Sitting Home (Produced by Deric “D-Dot” Angelettie & Harve Pierre, Written by Jack Knight)

There were so many dope songs by Total that we could have chosen, but “Sitting Home” gets the nod because of the unique and memorable production.

112 – I Will Be There (Produced by Stevie J.)

112 – For Awhile (featuring Faith Evans) (Produced by J. Dub)

Brian McKnight – You Should Be Mine (Don’t Waste Your Time) (Produced by Stevie J. & Ron “Amen-Ra” Lawrence)

Faith Evans – I Just Can’t (Produced by Stevie J.)

Faith Evans – Ain’t Nobody (Produced by Chucky Thompson)

Faith Evans – All Night Long (Produced by Ron “Amen-Ra” Lawrence)

Faith Evans – No Way (Produced by J. Dub)

Faith Evans – Lately I (Produced by Stevie J.)

Jennifer Lopez – Feelin So Good (Produced by Chucky Thompson & Mario Winans)

Mariah Carey – Fantasy (Remix featuring O.D.B.) (Produced by Nashiem Myrick)

R. Kelly – Spendin Money (Produced by Ron ‘Amen-Ra’ Lawrence & Stevie J.)

Total – Can’t You See (featuring The Notorious B.I.G.) (Produced by Sean “Puffy” Combs)

Total – Don’t Ever Change (Produced by Chucky Thompson)

Total – If You Want Me (featuring Ma$e) (Produced by Stevie J. & Harve Pierre)