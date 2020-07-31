The Top 10 Non-Singles By Brandy

As we prepare for the release of Brandy’s seventh studio album “B7”, right now is a perfect time to revisit her legendary discography and highlight some songs that deserve another look. Rather than creating a list that includes her many hits, we decided to compile one that just focused on album cuts from the last 15+ years of her career.

As we’ve done with artists in our Top 10 Best Lists before, we really study the catalog of an artist to draw a conclusion on the best they have to offer. As always, let us know where you agree or disagree!

Without further ado, here is our list in chronological order:

A nice song from Baby Brandy. You can tell she was really inspired by Whitney Houston as this sounds like something Nippy would sing.

One of the standouts on Brandy’s classic “Never Say Never” album. Rodney Jerkins proved on this album that his sound meshed with Brandy’s voice.

Another great song from the “Never Say Never” album. It’s always a surprise that this song didn’t come out as a single as the song was perfectly crafted for radio.

Perhaps the best song on the critically acclaimed “Full Moon” album. Darkchild take us on a journey throughout the entire song and Brandy proves she is the vocal bible once the bridge comes in.

Brandy and Darkchild essentially take the blueprint from their amazing song “Angel In Disguise” and create the upgraded and elevated version of it. They even bring back Joe’s vocals from “Angel In Disguise” and added some Michael Jackson in the background.

Brandy and Timbaland brought a new sound to R&B with the “Afrodisiac” album. “I Tried” is a perfect example of that with the dark production blending in with Brandy’s vocals.

Candice Nelson is the true mastermind on this song. She writes a beautiful record and Brandy takes it home with her vocals.

Claude Kelly and Brandy link up for the very vulnerable song “Camouflage”.

Another song that was perfectly written for radio thanks to the excellent songwriting and production from Sean Garrett and Mike WiLL Made-It.

Brandy’s attempt to make younger music didn’t always connect on “Two Eleven” but it definitely did on “Slower”. Chris Brown and Sevyn Streeter wrote something that was fresh but also nostalgic as the Diplo beat took us back to some of Aaliyah’s work with Timbaland.