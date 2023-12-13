The Top 100 Best R&B Songs of 2023 Presented by YouKnowIGotSoul X SoulInStereo

Dec 13, 2023 | Year End Lists

Top 100 RnB Songs of 2023

We’re nearly at the end of 2023, so that means it’s once again time to drop our Top 100 Best R&B Songs of the Year List. We’ve linked up with our friend Edward Bowser of SoulInStereo.com once again to put together this year end list for an 11th straight year!

Plenty of great R&B music continues to be made despite the fact that much of it does not reach the mainstream. It’s definitely an interesting time for the genre as we witness some exciting new talents while some of our greats continue to solidify their legacy.

It goes without saying that there was more great music being made than just what is highlighted on this list, but from what we were able to listen to all year, this is what we felt was deserving. We as a trio always attempt to get our hands on and lend our ears to as many release as possible. In fact we pride ourselves on it.

The picks below are a culmination of the choices of Tom and Kyle of YouKnowIGotSoul.com, and Edd of SoulInStereo.com. We each selected our favorite songs of the year, combined our lists, and put them all together into one big list and ranked accordingly.

If there is a song below you haven’t heard below, it’s definitely worth your attention. Please take a few minutes to listen.

Without further ado, YouKnowIGotSoul.com and SoulInStereo.com present the Top 100 R&B Songs of 2022! (Listen to any song in the Spotify playlist below)

1) Kevin Ross – Look My Way


 

2) Victoria Monet – Good Bye


 

3) Victoria Monet – How Does It Make You Feel


 

4) Beyonce – Cuff It (Wetter Remix)


 

5) Chris Brown – Moonlight


 

6) Omarion – Serious


 

7) Usher – Good Good (featuring Summer Walker & 21 Savage)


 

8) Victoria Monet – On My Mama


 

9) Musiq Soulchild – Your Love is Life


 

10) Musiq Soulchild – I Remember You My Ex


 

11) LAYA – Need 2 Know


 

12) Usher – GLU


 

13) Lucky Daye – That’s You


 

14) Avery Wilson – Kiss the Sky


 

15) Muni Long – Made For Me


 

16) SZA – Snooze


 

17) FLO – Fly Girl (featuring Missy Elliott)


 

18) Alex Vaughn – IYKYK (featuring Muni Long)


 

19) FLO – Change


 

20) LAYA – F’ed Up


 

21) Musiq Soulchild – Between Love & War


 

22) Diddy – I Like (featuring Mary J. Blige)


 

23) Kiana Lede – Same Type


 

24) The Shindellas – Last Night Was Good For My Soul


 

25) Kenyon Dixon – 2000’s R&B (featuring RL)


 

26) Queen Naija – Self Love


 

27) Leela James – Good on Me


 

28) Musiq Soulchild – Victims & Villains


 

29) Jon B. – Waiting On You (featuring Tank)


 

30) Tori Kelly – Missin U (R&B Edit)


 

31) Kevin Ross – Show & Prove


 

32) Raheem DeVaughn – All Night


 

33) The Shindellas – Juicy


 

34) Tyrese – Don’t Think You Ever Loved Me


 

35) Ciara – How We Roll (featuring Chris Brown)


 

36) Ledisi – I Need To Know


 

37) Mahalia – Cheat (featuring JoJo)


 

38) Jai’Len Josey – Good Soup


 

39) IAmChelseaIAm – Nano


 

40) Usher – Risk It All (featuring H.E.R.)


 

41) Vedo – Celebrate


 

42) Maeta – Control Freak (featuring Ambre)


 

43) Snoh Aalegra – Sweet Tea


 

44) The Amours – Before I Met You


 

45) Louis York – Alone A Lot (featuring Anthony Hamilton)


 

46) J. Brown – My Whole Heart


 

47) Kimberly Brewer – Don’t Make Me Wait Too Long (featuring Joe & Stevie Wonder)


 

48) Tone Stith – Lonely


 

49) Jai’Len Josey – Southern Delicacy


 

50) Musiq Soulchild – Is It Love Is It Lies


 

51) Musiq Soulchild – We Were Just Binging


 

52) Mary J. Blige – Still Believe in Love (featuring Vado)


 

53) The Shindellas – Somethin That I Wanna Say


 

54) Victoria Monet – Cadillac (A Pimp’s Anthem)


 

55) Hailey Kilgore – Three


 

56) Goapele – Complicated


 

57) Diddy – Closer to God (featuring Teyana Taylor)


 

58) Goapele – Ojai


 

59) Sidibe – All Your Love Inside


 

60) Goapele – Time Heals


 

61) Keke Wyatt – Water Into Wine


 

62) SZA – Too Late


 

63) Tyla – Water


 

64) Wanmor – Must Be Love


 

65) Babyface – Sometimes (featuring Genevieve)


 

66) Chris Brown – Stutter


 

67) Chloe – How Does It Feel (featuring Chris Brown)


 

68) K. Michelle – Blame Yourself


 

69) Kenyon Dixon – “98 Vibes (Do You Right)” (featuring Tiffany Gouche)


 

70) Sabrina Claudio – Homegirl


 

71) Lalah Hathaway – The Energy


 

72) Jeff Bradshaw – Make Some Time (featuring Eric Roberson)


 

73) Angie Stone – The Gym (featuring Musiq Soulchild)


 

74) Tanya Nolan – Pace Yourself (featuring Raheem DeVaughn)


 

75) NxWorries – Daydreaming


 

76) Raheem DeVaughn – Love Around the Clock (featuring Goapele)


 

77) Ella Mai – Our Song


 

78) Janelle Monae – A Dry Red


 

79) Noel Gourdin – Getcha


 

80) Ari Lennox – Get Close


 

81) Timbaland – My Way (featuring Anna Margo)


 

82) Jesse Boykins III – Kind and Nasty


 

83) Mahalia – Isn’t It Strange


 

84) Ruben Studdard – Masterpiece


 

85) Eric Roberson – Things Meant For Me


 

86) Musiq Soulchild – Beat of a Slow Dance


 

87) Tyrese – Love Transaction


 

88) H.E.R. – The Journey


 

89) Victoria Monet – Party Girls (featuring Buju Banton)


 

90) Jacquees – Pick It Up (featuring Jermaine Dupri)


 

91) Kiana Lede – LMK


 

92) Daniel Caesar – Homisexual (featuring Ty Dolla $ign)


 

93) PJ Morton – Good Morning (featuring Susan Carol)


 

94) BJ the Chicago Kid – Liquor Store in the Sky (featuring Freddie Gibbs)


 

95) Chloe – Worried


 

96) BJ the Chicago Kid – Spend the Night (featuring Coco Jones)


 

97) Amber Navran – Away from the Noise


 

98) Babyface – As a Matter of Fact


 

99) Shawn Stockman – I’ll Be On My Way


 

100) Brent Faiyez – Moment of your Life (featuring Coco Jones)


 

