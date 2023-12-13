The Top 100 Best R&B Songs of 2023 Presented by YouKnowIGotSoul X SoulInStereo
Dec 13, 2023 | Year End Lists
We’re nearly at the end of 2023, so that means it’s once again time to drop our Top 100 Best R&B Songs of the Year List. We’ve linked up with our friend Edward Bowser of SoulInStereo.com once again to put together this year end list for an 11th straight year!
Plenty of great R&B music continues to be made despite the fact that much of it does not reach the mainstream. It’s definitely an interesting time for the genre as we witness some exciting new talents while some of our greats continue to solidify their legacy.
It goes without saying that there was more great music being made than just what is highlighted on this list, but from what we were able to listen to all year, this is what we felt was deserving. We as a trio always attempt to get our hands on and lend our ears to as many release as possible. In fact we pride ourselves on it.
The picks below are a culmination of the choices of Tom and Kyle of YouKnowIGotSoul.com, and Edd of SoulInStereo.com. We each selected our favorite songs of the year, combined our lists, and put them all together into one big list and ranked accordingly.
If there is a song below you haven’t heard below, it’s definitely worth your attention. Please take a few minutes to listen.
Without further ado, YouKnowIGotSoul.com and SoulInStereo.com present the Top 100 R&B Songs of 2022! (Listen to any song in the Spotify playlist below)
1) Kevin Ross – Look My Way
2) Victoria Monet – Good Bye
3) Victoria Monet – How Does It Make You Feel
4) Beyonce – Cuff It (Wetter Remix)
5) Chris Brown – Moonlight
6) Omarion – Serious
7) Usher – Good Good (featuring Summer Walker & 21 Savage)
8) Victoria Monet – On My Mama
9) Musiq Soulchild – Your Love is Life
10) Musiq Soulchild – I Remember You My Ex
11) LAYA – Need 2 Know
12) Usher – GLU
13) Lucky Daye – That’s You
14) Avery Wilson – Kiss the Sky
15) Muni Long – Made For Me
16) SZA – Snooze
17) FLO – Fly Girl (featuring Missy Elliott)
18) Alex Vaughn – IYKYK (featuring Muni Long)
19) FLO – Change
20) LAYA – F’ed Up
21) Musiq Soulchild – Between Love & War
22) Diddy – I Like (featuring Mary J. Blige)
23) Kiana Lede – Same Type
24) The Shindellas – Last Night Was Good For My Soul
25) Kenyon Dixon – 2000’s R&B (featuring RL)
26) Queen Naija – Self Love
27) Leela James – Good on Me
28) Musiq Soulchild – Victims & Villains
29) Jon B. – Waiting On You (featuring Tank)
30) Tori Kelly – Missin U (R&B Edit)
31) Kevin Ross – Show & Prove
32) Raheem DeVaughn – All Night
33) The Shindellas – Juicy
34) Tyrese – Don’t Think You Ever Loved Me
35) Ciara – How We Roll (featuring Chris Brown)
36) Ledisi – I Need To Know
37) Mahalia – Cheat (featuring JoJo)
38) Jai’Len Josey – Good Soup
39) IAmChelseaIAm – Nano
40) Usher – Risk It All (featuring H.E.R.)
41) Vedo – Celebrate
42) Maeta – Control Freak (featuring Ambre)
43) Snoh Aalegra – Sweet Tea
44) The Amours – Before I Met You
45) Louis York – Alone A Lot (featuring Anthony Hamilton)
46) J. Brown – My Whole Heart
47) Kimberly Brewer – Don’t Make Me Wait Too Long (featuring Joe & Stevie Wonder)
48) Tone Stith – Lonely
49) Jai’Len Josey – Southern Delicacy
50) Musiq Soulchild – Is It Love Is It Lies
51) Musiq Soulchild – We Were Just Binging
52) Mary J. Blige – Still Believe in Love (featuring Vado)
53) The Shindellas – Somethin That I Wanna Say
54) Victoria Monet – Cadillac (A Pimp’s Anthem)
55) Hailey Kilgore – Three
56) Goapele – Complicated
57) Diddy – Closer to God (featuring Teyana Taylor)
58) Goapele – Ojai
59) Sidibe – All Your Love Inside
60) Goapele – Time Heals
61) Keke Wyatt – Water Into Wine
62) SZA – Too Late
63) Tyla – Water
64) Wanmor – Must Be Love
65) Babyface – Sometimes (featuring Genevieve)
66) Chris Brown – Stutter
67) Chloe – How Does It Feel (featuring Chris Brown)
68) K. Michelle – Blame Yourself
69) Kenyon Dixon – “98 Vibes (Do You Right)” (featuring Tiffany Gouche)
70) Sabrina Claudio – Homegirl
71) Lalah Hathaway – The Energy
72) Jeff Bradshaw – Make Some Time (featuring Eric Roberson)
73) Angie Stone – The Gym (featuring Musiq Soulchild)
74) Tanya Nolan – Pace Yourself (featuring Raheem DeVaughn)
75) NxWorries – Daydreaming
76) Raheem DeVaughn – Love Around the Clock (featuring Goapele)
77) Ella Mai – Our Song
78) Janelle Monae – A Dry Red
79) Noel Gourdin – Getcha
80) Ari Lennox – Get Close
81) Timbaland – My Way (featuring Anna Margo)
82) Jesse Boykins III – Kind and Nasty
83) Mahalia – Isn’t It Strange
84) Ruben Studdard – Masterpiece
85) Eric Roberson – Things Meant For Me
86) Musiq Soulchild – Beat of a Slow Dance
87) Tyrese – Love Transaction
88) H.E.R. – The Journey
89) Victoria Monet – Party Girls (featuring Buju Banton)
90) Jacquees – Pick It Up (featuring Jermaine Dupri)
91) Kiana Lede – LMK
92) Daniel Caesar – Homisexual (featuring Ty Dolla $ign)
93) PJ Morton – Good Morning (featuring Susan Carol)
94) BJ the Chicago Kid – Liquor Store in the Sky (featuring Freddie Gibbs)
95) Chloe – Worried
96) BJ the Chicago Kid – Spend the Night (featuring Coco Jones)
97) Amber Navran – Away from the Noise
98) Babyface – As a Matter of Fact
99) Shawn Stockman – I’ll Be On My Way
100) Brent Faiyez – Moment of your Life (featuring Coco Jones)