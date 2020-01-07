The Top 100 R&B Songs of the 2010’s Spotify Playlist

We recently celebrated the 10 year anniversary of YouKnowIGotSoul which means we had the pleasure of covering R&B music spanning the entire 2010’s decade. One thing we pride ourselves in is listening to every release we can get our hands on each year and presenting a list of the best songs we’ve heard at year end.

So it became a logical conclusion for us that we should look back on the entire decade and determine which songs we felt were best in those 10 years. It didn’t make any sense to try and rank the songs, and we ended up with a few more than 100, but we felt confident in our opinion that these were the best R&B songs we’ve heard in the 2010’s.

The list you’ll see below is unranked and we made it easy to listen to all of these through the Spotify playlist above. Without further ado, enjoy!

Usher – There Goes My Baby (2010)

Marsha Ambrosius – Far Away (2010)

Ne-Yo – Champagne Life (2010)

Erykah Badu – Window Seat (2010)

Monica – Love All Over Me (2010)

Avant – Kiss Goodbye (2010)

Tank – Emergency (2010)

Donell Jones – The Finer Things in Life (2010)

Faith Evans – Baby Lay (2010)

El DeBarge – Lay With You (featuring Faith Evans) (2010)

R. Kelly – Love Letter (2010)

Teedra Moses – R U 4 Real (2010)

Dwele – What’s Not to Love (2010)

Kelly Rowland – Motivation (2011)

Miguel – Sure Thing (2011)

Beyonce – Party (2011)

Keri Hilson – Pretty Girl Rock (2011)

Jill Scott – So in Love (featuring Anthony Hamilton) (2011)

Lloyd – Cupid (2011)

Raphael Saadiq – Good Man (2011)

Mint Condition – Not My Daddy (featuring Kelly Price) (2011)

Anthony David – 4Evermore (featuring Algebra) (2011)

Ledisi – Pieces of Me (2011)

Elle Varner – Only Wanna Give it to You (2011)

Melanie Fiona – 4 AM (2011)

Bobby V – Words (2011)

Carl Thomas – Don’t Kiss Me (2011)

Musiq Soulchild – Yes (2011)

Anthony Hamilton – Pray For Me (2012)

Jon B. – Only One (2012)

Brandon Hines – You Are (2012)

Estelle – Thank You (2012)

Vivian Green – Anything Out There (2012)

Usher – Climax (2012)

SWV – Love Unconditionally (2012)

Brandy – Wildest Dreams (2012)

Miguel – Adorn (2012)

Tamia – Beautiful Surprise (2012)

Beyonce – Love on Top (2012)

Eric Benet – News For You (2012)

Luke James – Make Love to Me (2012)

Daley – Look Up (2013)

Chris Brown – Fina China (2013)

Jaheim – Age Aint a Factor (2013)

Fantasia – Lose to Win (2013)

Sevyn – It Won’t Stop (2013)

Tamar Braxton – Love & War (2013)

Raheem DeVaughn – Ridiculous (2013)

Ciara – Body Party (2013)

Robin Thicke – Blurred Lines (2013)

K. Michelle – VSOP (2013)

Chrisette Michele – A Couple of Forevers (2013)

Justin Timberlake – Suit & Tie (2013)

Mack Wilds – Own It (2013)

Tank – You’re My Star (2014)

Dave Hollister – Spend the Night (2014)

Jagged Edge – Hope (2014)

Mariah Carey – Dedicated (2014)

Mali Music – Beautiful (2014)

Pharrell – Happy (2014)

Usher – Good Kisser (2014)

Chris Brown – New Flame (featuring Usher) (2014)

Michael Jackson – Love Never Felt So Good (2014)

Tyrese – Shame (2015)

Janet Jackson – No Sleeep (2015)

Monica – Just Right for Me (2015)

Jordin Sparks – They Don’t Give (2015)

Jazmine Sullivan – Let it Burn (2015)

Teedra Moses – That One (featuring Anthony Hamilton) (2015)

Robin Thicke – Morning Sun (2015)

Miguel – Coffee (2015)

Jazmine Sullivan – Mascara (2015)

After 7 – I Want You (2016)

Bruno Mars – Versace on the Floor (2016)

Sevyn Streeter – Before I Do (2016)

Tank – You Don’t Know (2016)

Anthony Hamilton – Amen (2016)

Maxwell – 1990x (2016)

Eric Benet – Sunshine (2016)

Musiq Soulchild – I Do (2016)

Solange – Cranes in the Sky (2016)

Lloyd – Tru (2016)

Silk – Love 4 U 2 Like Me (2016)

Musiq Soulchild – Start Over (2017)

Daniel Caesar – Best Part (featuring H.E.R.) (2017)

Stokley – Level (2017)

Vivian Green – I Don’t Know (2017)

Tamar Braxton – My Man (2017)

Kevin Ross – Don’t Go (2017)

Marsha Ambrosius – Luh Ya (2017)

Mary J Blige – U + Me (Love Lesson) (2017)

Daley – Until the Pain is Gone (featuring Jill Scott) (2017)

H.E.R. – Hard Place (2018)

Mya – You Got Me (2018)

Ella Mai – Boo’d Up (2018)

Tamia – It’s Yours (2018)

Tamia – Leave It Smokin (2018)

Toni Braxton – Long as I Live (2018)

PJ Morton – Claustrophobic (2018)

Lucky Daye – Roll Some Mo (2018)

Jon B – Understand (featuring Donell Jones) (2019)

Rahsaan Patterson – Sent From Heaven (2019)

PJ Morton – Say So (featuring JoJo) (2019)

Nicole Bus – You (2019)

Lipstick Gypsy – Remind Me (2019)

Fantasia – Enough (2019)

Raheem DeVaughn – Just Right (2019)

Gallant – Sleep On It (2019)

Robin Thicke – When You Love Somebody (2019)

Louis York – Don’t You Forget (2019)