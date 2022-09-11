The Womack Sisters Release Debut EP “Legacy” (Stream)

R&B trio The Womack Sisters have just released their debut EP “Legacy”. The project includes six all new songs covering love, relationships and heartbreak.

The title of the EP is a nod to the sisters building their own legacy while honoring their strong musical roots as the granddaughters of the legendary Sam Cooke, daughters of renowned singer-songwriters and producers Cecil and Linda Womack (of Womack & Womack) and nieces of singer-songwriter and R&B icon Bobby Womack.

The group have also released the video for their single “Lost for Words” which you can view below.

The songs on the EP were primarily written by each of member of the group, consisting of BG, Zeimani, and Kucha. There is even a standout cover of Sam Cooke’s classic “A Change is Gonna Come”.

The group add about the project:

“Legacy represents a full circle moment for us. We’ve waited our whole lives to bring a project that listeners can relate to from love and happiness to heartbreak and sadness. It represents it all and this is just the beginning of our own legacy that we are carrying on from our family. We are so thankful and happy to let the world hear our music and are so grateful for everyone who has been involved up to this point in helping to get us where we are today; especially our team at Great Pyramid Media.”

With the group’s first EP, you’ll hear a refreshing combination of rawness and soul which harkens back to the golden era of R&B, along with elements of modern day Pop.