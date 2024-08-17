Tinashe Releases New Album “Quantum Baby” (Stream)

R&B sensation Tinashe has just released her long awaited new album “Quantum Baby” via Nice Life Recording Company.

This is the seventh studio album from Tinashe overall, and is the second installment in her trilogy, following the release of BB/ANG3L, from last fall.

The new album features production from Ricky Reed, Nosaj Thing, Billy Lemos, sdtroy, LIOHN, Zack Sekoff and more.

Included on the new album are the previously released singles “Getting No Sleep”, and the smash hit “Nasty”. The latter is rising to the top of the Rhythm Radio chart this week and is also currently #4 on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs.

Tinashe also recently announced her “Match My Freak World Tour”. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off with the 23-date North American leg on October 14 in Anaheim. The tour will hit major cities including Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Atlanta, and Nashville.