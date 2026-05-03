Tone Stith Reaches #1 Spot on R&B Charts With Latest Single “Fly”

Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Tone Stith has secured the top spot on the charts with his latest single, “FLY.” The track reached #1 on both the Billboard Adult Airplay and Mediabase Adult R&B charts, while also being named the format’s #1 airplay gainer.

The record’s ascent was fueled by significant radio support in several key domestic markets, including Washington, D.C., New Orleans, Nashville, Baton Rouge, and Birmingham.

“It’s been a long journey to get here,” Stith stated regarding the milestone. “To see ‘FLY’ reach number one and feel the love from radio and the fans means everything.”

The success of “FLY” serves as a primary lead-in for Stith’s upcoming project, The Edge, which is scheduled for release on May 15 via MNRK Music Group. The album follows the reintroduction of his sound through last year’s single, “Shut Up.”

The Edge marks a shift toward creative autonomy and generic experimentation. The project reportedly moves beyond traditional R&B boundaries to incorporate elements of funk, soul, and pop.

This new era for Stith reflects a move away from standard industry formulas in favor of more intentional, honest songwriting. The artist has described the project as a byproduct of personal growth and self-awareness, prioritizing “music that lasts” over trend-driven production.

The Edge will be available on all major digital service providers later this month.