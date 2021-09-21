Toni Braxton Introduces Her Own Line of Body Care Products

Singer Toni Braxton is enhancing her already legendary career with the introduction of her own body care line of products called Nude Sugar. The products are created with rich proprietary formulas developed to enrich and enhance the skin for women of all color. They will launch exclusively at Ulta Beauty stores this month.

Creating a line of body care solutions has been a career long goal for Braxton, and something she felt was missing in the market. She decided to help create Nude Sugar after realizing she had a lack of options and made items she’d like to buy herself.

Each product in the line was developed alongside a team of industry experts and was created specifically for melanin rich skin tones.

The Nude Sugar collection includes a restore & renew sugar plum elixir, hair & body mist, bath & shower gel, body lotion, discoloration and hydration cream, and time release all day protection body cream priced from $18-$45.

Braxton adds:

“I’m excited to step into my new business venture in the beauty industry and I couldn’t have been happier than to partner with ULTA who are leaders in the beauty retail space. After working on Nude Sugar for 2 years I’m eager for women of all color to try my products that’s meant for US, there’s nothing else like it.”

The products will be available to purchase on Ulta.com.