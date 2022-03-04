Toni Braxton Stars In The Latest Diesel Campaign Alongside Her Sons

Check out legendary singer Toni Braxton starring in the latest campaign for Diesel alongside her sons Denim and Diezel.

This is part of the new campaign for Diesel called Diesel Library. The ads showcase a collection that is made for everybody on any occasion.

Diesel introduces a star-studded cast for Diesel Library—and their many cloned facets.

The iconic singer Toni Braxton with her sons Diezel and Denim Braxton; the German-Spanish actor and singer Aron Piper; American artist, actress and model Lauren Tsai; Diesel’s muse and model Ella Snyder; lastly Diesel’s very own founder and Chairman of OTB Group, Renzo Rosso, makes an appearance celebrating Diesel’s heritage.