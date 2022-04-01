Toni Braxton To Star In Lifetime “Fallen Angels Murder Club” Anthology Movie Series

Legendary singer Toni Braxton is taking her talents beyond music as she has executive produced and is starring in the Fallen Angels Murder Club anthology on Lifetime. In the series, Toni will portray Hollis Morgan, an ex-con turned amateur sleuth set out to investigate a series of murders at her book club.

The first movie, Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For premieres on Saturday, April 2 and will be followed by the second installment, Fallen Angels Murder Club: Heroes and Felons on Saturday, April 9. The movies are based on the books Fallen Angels Book Club by R. Franklin James.

Braxton will star alongside Eddie Cibrian, Kelly Hu, Lisa Berry, Rainbow Sun Francks, and Yanic Truesdale, among others.