The Top 10 Best R&B Songs Written by Missy Elliott For Other Artists

For over three decades, Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott has been one of the most transformative forces in music. While her legendary status as a rapper and visual innovator is undisputed, her brilliance as a songwriter—a protégé of DeVante Swing—often defines the very sound of modern R&B. If you hear the signature tag “HOT ISH, NEW [Artist Name],” you are guaranteed a hit penned by Missy.

Following the style of our “YouKnowIGotSoul Presents” series, we’ve updated our list of the best R&B records written by Missy Elliott, providing deep-dive blurbs for each and an expanded look at the hits that nearly made the cut.

10. Tamia – “Can’t Go For That” (2000)

Appearing on Tamia’s sophomore album, this track is a masterclass in Missy’s ability to blend smooth R&B vocals with a mid-tempo, slightly quirky bounce. It highlighted a “nu” side of Tamia, moving her away from strictly traditional ballads into a more street-sophisticated sound that dominated the turn of the millennium.

9. Destiny’s Child – “Get On The Bus” (1998)

A song truly ahead of its time, “Get On The Bus” features the jagged, staccato vocal arrangements that would soon become a Destiny’s Child trademark. Missy’s pen captured a specific youthful defiance that fit the group perfectly, utilizing Timbaland’s unconventional percussion to create a track that still sounds futuristic decades later.

8. Tweet – “My Man” (2005)

While most associate Missy and Tweet with “Oops (Oh My),” “My Man” from Tweet’s second album is a hidden gem for R&B purists. Missy’s writing here leans into the soulful, bluesy side of Tweet’s artistry, proving she can write introspective, “grown” R&B just as well as she can write club bangers.

7. Nicole Wray – “Make It Hot” (1998)

This record served as the definitive introduction to Nicole Wray and the wider Goldmind family. Missy’s songwriting here is quintessential late-90s Virginia soul—catchy, repetitive in all the right ways, and perfectly tailored for the car or the club. It remains a tragedy of the era that Wray didn’t see more mainstream solo success.

6. Monica – “So Gone” (2003)

“So Gone” didn’t just top the charts; it revitalized Monica’s career. By tapping into a soulful, sample-heavy sound, Missy allowed Monica to showcase her grit and vocal personality in a way her previous “pop-leaning” attempts hadn’t. Fun fact: R&B singer Tweet actually collaborated on the hook, adding to the song’s signature texture.

5. Mariah Carey – “Babydoll” (1997)

Off the album many consider to be Mariah’s magnum opus, “Babydoll” showcased Missy’s ability to adapt to a superstar’s established range while pushing them into new territory. The song is airy, seductive, and heavily layered—a perfect marriage of Missy’s “New Jack Swing” roots and Mariah’s hip-hop soul evolution.

4. Total – “Trippin’” (1998)

During the mid-90s, the Missy and Timbaland “takeover” was catalyzed by records like this. “Trippin’” captured the cool, effortless vibe of the Bad Boy trio Total, utilizing a hypnotic groove that became a blueprint for the “futuristic R&B” movement that would follow.

3. Ginuwine – “I’ll Do Anything/I’m Sorry” (1996)

It is rare to see Missy writing for male artists outside of a select few, but this track for Ginuwine proves she is more than capable. She captured the “sensitive but street” persona that made Ginuwine a heartthrob, blending a vulnerable lyrical apology with the heavy-hitting production of the Swing Mob era.

2. 702 – “Steelo” (1996)

“Steelo” has a timeless appeal that keeps it in club rotations to this day. Missy’s writing for 702 helped define the “around the way girl” aesthetic of the mid-90s. The song’s longevity is a testament to Missy’s ear for melody and her ability to craft a hook that stays stuck in your head for thirty years.

1. Aaliyah – “4 Page Letter” (1996)

While many point to “One in a Million” as the definitive collab, “4 Page Letter” is the ultimate display of Missy’s lyrical genius. The concept—a young woman meticulously writing out her feelings to a crush—was incredibly relatable and brilliantly executed. It is a slow-burn masterpiece that cemented the Aaliyah/Missy/Timbaland trinity as the most influential team in R&B history.

Honorable Mentions

No list of Missy Elliott’s penmanship would be complete without acknowledging the songs that narrowly missed the Top 10. These tracks further illustrate her range across different eras and sub-genres of R&B:

Aaliyah – “One In A Million”: Widely considered the song that changed the DNA of R&B. Missy’s writing combined with the “cricket” triplet beat from Timbaland created a sonic shift that moved the entire genre toward a more atmospheric, futuristic sound.

SWV – “Can We”: A massive hit from the Booty Call soundtrack that essentially introduced the Missy/Timbaland sound to the mainstream.

Mya – “My Love Is Like… Wo”: Missy helped Mya transition into a more aggressive, confident performer with this catchy, high-energy track.

Virginia Williams – “3:30 In The Morning”: A deep cut that pays homage to Missy’s roots and her ability to write classic, late-night R&B.

Fantasia – “Free Yourself”: Missy showed she could write for “The Voice” by crafting this powerhouse ballad that became an anthem for self-liberation.

Keyshia Cole – “Let It Go”: A collaboration that bridged the gap between 90s soul and the hip-hop soul of the 2000s, becoming one of Keyshia’s biggest records.

Jasmine Sullivan – “Need U Bad”: Missy’s work with Jasmine proved she remained a relevant force in the “Nu-Soul” era, helping launch one of the best voices of the current generation.

Aaliyah – “Heartbroken”: Often cited by Missy as one of her personal favorites, this One in a Million track is the gold standard for “sad girl” R&B.