Trey Lorenz Returns With New Single “Magic”

R&B veteran Trey Lorenz returns from a musical hiatus with the release of the new single “Magic”.

Lorenz’s latest work is a heartfelt tribute to his Southern roots, drawing inspiration from the rich musical traditions that have shaped his sound and artistry.

This comeback marks not only a new chapter in Lorenz’s career but also reflects on the remarkable journey he’s been on over the past 20 years. He has been a constant part of Mariah Carey’s internationally acclaimed tours while performing front of millions of adoring fans worldwide, including their iconic duet “I’ll Be There”.

Beyond his musical career, Trey Lorenz has remained committed to giving back to his community. In recent years, he has launched a real estate initiative aimed at helping families achieve homeownership, with a focus on building generational wealth.

Lorenz’s long-overdue return to the spotlight coincides perfectly with his featured performances in Mariah Carey’s nationally televised Christmas special. Additionally, he will be joining Carey on her 2024 Christmas Tour, bringing his signature soulful sound to one of the holiday season’s most anticipated celebrations.