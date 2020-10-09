trey songz two ways
Trey Songz Releases New Album “Back Home” (Album Stream)

R&B star Trey Songz has released his brand new album “Back Home”. This project is the follow up to the 2017 album “Tremaine”. Trey brings back long time collaborator Troy Taylor to the table as they work on 11 songs together including the latest single “Circles”.

Along with Troy who executive produced the album, other producers and writers on this include Hitmaka, Johnta Austin, Eric Hudson and Breland.

The album also contains the hit “Back Home” with Summer Walker as well as the latest release “Two Ways”.

