Tylan Releases “Quarantine Version” Video for his Single “Feel This Way” featuring Ronnie DeVoe

Emerging R&B star Tylan uses social distancing to his advantage by creating a “Quarantine Version” video for his hit single “Feel This Way”. The song was written by RL of Next and produced by Brian B-Flat Cook and features New Edition member Ronnie DeVoe.

Tylan adds about the video:

“I love the video. Starring in and co-directing this video was one of my highlights during this quarantine. I’m showing that relationships can still last even through the quarantine. It’s definitely tough not being able to see your significant other face-to-face, but that’s why we’re blessed to have technology.”

Stay tuned as Tylan has a new single planned for release in the coming weeks. He also has his debut EP set to come out later this year.