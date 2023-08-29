Tyrese Releases New Single “Love Transaction”

R&B singer Tyrese has released his new single “Love Transaction”. The Brandon “B.A.M.” Hodge produced record is the second single off Tyrese’s upcoming album “Beautiful Pain” and is the follow up single to “Don’t Think You Ever Loved Me”. Tyrese went through a divorce back in 2020 and the project will talk about all of the personal challenges he’s gone through during that time period.

“Beautiful Pain”, which has no release date yet”, will be the follow up to Tyrese’s last album “Black Rose” which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.