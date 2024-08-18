Tyrese Releases New Single “Wildflower”

R&B superstar Tyrese returns with a touching tribute to his late mother Priscilla Murray on the new single “Wildflower”.

The song was produced by Brandon “BAM” Hodge and David Foster, and is a reimagined version of the song originally made popular by New Birth in 1973. The song also features guitar riffs by Lenny Kravitz and vocals from Le’Andria Johnson.

A music video for the song is also on the way.

Tyrese has long talked about an upcoming album, and “Wildflower” is expected to appear on it. The album is to be called “Beautiful Pain” and will be the seventh overall from Tyrese.

This will be the first new album from Tyrese since “Black Rose” in 2015, after which he famously stated that would be his final album.