The Top 10 Best Tyrese Songs

Tyrese Gibson has carved out one of the most resilient careers in R&B. From his legendary introduction in a Coca-Cola commercial to topping the Billboard 200 with his independent release Black Rose, Tyrese has consistently delivered high-quality, traditional soul music. Known for his powerful baritone and an unwavering commitment to the R&B genre, his catalog serves as a blueprint for the “grown and sexy” sound.

Rather than ranking these tracks, we are looking at them in the order they were introduced to the world. This chronological journey illustrates Tyrese’s evolution from a teenage sensation to a veteran architect of modern soul.

“Nobody Else”

The song that officially launched Tyrese’s recording career remains a fan favorite. “Nobody Else” introduced his smooth vocal texture and established him as a leading man in the late-90s R&B scene. Produced by Jake and Trevor, the track perfectly captured the youthful but soulful energy of his self-titled debut.

“Lately”

The second single from his debut was the moment Tyrese truly arrived as a powerhouse vocalist. A remake of the Jodeci classic, Tyrese’s version showcased a level of maturity and emotional depth that was rare for a new artist. It remains a staple in his live performances and a benchmark for 90s ballads.

“Sweet Lady”

While his previous singles were successful, “Sweet Lady” made Tyrese a household name. This mid-tempo groove, produced by The Underdogs, became a massive radio hit and solidified his status as R&B’s newest heartthrob. Its iconic melody and relatable lyrics have made it one of the most recognizable songs in his entire discography.

“I Like Them Girls”

Tyrese is often celebrated for his ballads, but “I Like Them Girls” proved he could dominate the up-tempo R&B space. Another collaboration with The Underdogs, this track utilized a harder-hitting beat and more aggressive vocal delivery, showcasing his versatility as he moved into the new millennium.

“How You Gonna Act Like That”

Undeniably Tyrese’s biggest commercial record, this single peaked at number 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. It is a quintessential early-2000s R&B ballad, featuring a dramatic production and a passionate vocal performance that resonated globally. It served as definitive proof that Tyrese was a mainstay in the industry.

“Signs Of Love Makin'”

Following the success of his third album’s lead single, “Signs Of Love Makin'” leaned into a more sensual, late-night aesthetic. It is widely considered one of his best vocal arrangements, further cementing his reputation for creating sophisticated, adult-contemporary soul.

“Come Back To Me Shawty”

The Alter Ego project is often remembered for the introduction of “Black Ty,” but R&B gems like “Come Back To Me Shawty” reminded fans where his heart truly lived. This track stood out for its emotional vulnerability, providing a bridge between his classic sound and the evolving R&B landscape of the mid-2000s.

“Stay”

After a hiatus from music to focus on film, Tyrese returned as an independent artist with “Stay.” The risk paid off immensely; the song became a multi-week #1 hit at Urban AC radio and led to a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album. It was a triumphant comeback that proved the demand for “real R&B” was stronger than ever.

“Nothing On You”

Though it didn’t achieve the same chart heights as “Stay,” “Nothing On You” is a masterclass in balladry. It contains every element of a great Tyrese record: a lush arrangement, soaring vocals, and a timeless romantic message. It remains a “sleeper hit” among his most dedicated fans.

“Shame”

The centerpiece of his #1 album Black Rose, “Shame” is a raw, gospel-infused soul record that featured background vocals from Jennifer Hudson. The Grammy-nominated single spent nearly a year on the Urban AC charts. If Black Rose truly remains his final solo statement, “Shame” serves as the perfect, powerful finale.

Honorable Mentions

Expanding beyond the top ten, Tyrese’s catalog is filled with tracks that have defined the R&B experience over the last 25 years:

“What Am I Gonna Do” (Tyrese, 1998)

“Give Love a Try” (Tyrese, 1998)

“One” (2000 Watts, 2001)

“Taking Chances” (I Wanna Go There, 2002)

“Better to Know” (Alter Ego, 2006)

“One Night” (Open Invitation, 2011)

“Best of Me” (Open Invitation, 2011)

“Sex Never Felt Better” (TGT – Three Kings, 2013)

“Dumb Shit” (feat. Snoop Dogg) (Black Rose, 2015)

“Waiting On You” (Black Rose, 2015)

“Don’t Think You Ever Loved Me” (Beautiful Pain, 2024)

Tyrese’s journey through music has been one of constant growth and advocacy for the R&B culture. Whether through his solo work or his collaboration in TGT, his voice remains an essential part of the soul music fabric.