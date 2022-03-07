UME Releases Expanded Editions of Classic Albums from Jodeci, Guy, Christopher Williams & More

Universal Musiq Enterprises has just released expanded editions of five classic albums from Uptown Records to streaming services. Included on the updated versions are unreleased songs, remixes and more.

The albums included in the release were: Guy’s “The Future”, Heavy D & The Boyz’s “Big Tyme”, Jodeci’s “Forever My Lady”, Jodeci’s “Diary of a Mad Band”, and Christopher Williams’s “Changes”.

These historic albums stand out as just a snapshot of Uptown Records’ legacy. Founded by the late Andre Harrell in 1986, the label served as the first home to everyone from Mary J. Blige, Father MC, and Soul for Real to The Notorious B.I.G. It invariably set the blueprint for nineties R&B and hip-hop, and its influence grows stronger with each decade as evidenced by these reissues.

Be on the lookout for more soon.

Listen to Guy’s The Future (Expanded Edition)

Listen to Heavy D & The Boyz’s Big Tyme (Expanded Edition)

Listen to Jodeci’s Forever My Lady (Expanded Edition)

Listen to Jodeci’s Diary of a Mad Band (Expanded Edition)

Listen to Christopher Williams’s Changes (Expanded Edition)