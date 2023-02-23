Usher Announces His Las Vegas Residency Will Extend to October 2023

2023 was already shaping up to be an exiting year for Usher fans who were hoping to catch him perform at his headlining Las Vegas Residency. The legendary singer has now announced that the performances will extend even further.

Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM will now included 15 new dates in June and October 2023. This is after he sold-out all 2022 dates and is on track to sell out all previously announced 2023 dates.

The 15 new shows going on sale are:

June 2023: 16, 17, 20, 23, 24, 29

October 2023: 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

Limited tickets remain for Usher’s previously announced 2023 show dates:

Feb. 2023: 24 & 25

March 2023: 1, 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18

April 2023: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

June 2023: 28

July 2023: 1, 2, 4, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15