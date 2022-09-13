Usher Announces New Mini-Documentary To Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of “My Way” Album

R&B superstar Usher has had quite a productive 2022 so far. Along with his NPR: Tiny Desk performance which received glowing reviews from social media, he has also been performing in front of sold out crows at his Las Vegas residency.

The “Yeah!” singer is also set to release a mini-documentary along with a special edition of “My Way” to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 7x platinum album. The project is considered a classic to many and easily one of Usher’s most important albums, so it will be a treat for all R&B fans to relive it with new experiences. The 1997 album consists of the hit singles “U Make Me Wanna”, “Nice & Slow” and “My Way”.

My Way 25th Anniversary Edition features the original album in its entirety, bundled with three freshly reimagined tracks, plus instrumentals of said tracks, all produced by producer/drummer extraordinaire, Ryan James Carr.

The new tracks are:

“My Way” (Ryan James Carr Remake)

“Nice & Slow” (Ryan James Carr Remake)

“You Make Me Wanna…” (Ryan James Carr Remake)

The Mini-Documentary includes a compilation of intimate interviews with Usher, Jermaine Dupri, and Ryan James Carr, along with footage of the “making of” the new renditions, and never-before seen archival footage of Usher from the album’s era.

Directed by award-winning Dolapo Sangokoya, Senior Creative, Content, SME/Legacy and executive produced by Ash Peters, Senior Producer, Content, SME/Legacy, the Mini-Documentary will premiere exclusively on Usher’s YouTube channel on September 16, 2022.