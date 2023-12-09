Usher & H.E.R. Release Duet “Risk It All”

Usher and H.E.R. have released their duet “Risk It All”. The piano ballad is the latest offering for Usher and comes after the success of the single “Good Good” which recently hit number one on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay Chart. The heartfelt song is set to appear on “The Color Purple” soundtrack and will also appear on Usher’s upcoming album “Coming Home” which is set to come out February 11th. The album is set to be released on the same day as his highly anticipated Super Bowl performance.

R&B singer H.E.R. has also been busy in the past few months as she was on the road opening up for Coldplay on their Music of the Spheres World Tour. She is currently in the studio working on some music which we can expect sometime next year.