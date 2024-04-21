Usher Honored with a Key to the City of Chattanooga on 4/20

Usher has publicly repped Atlanta for the majority of his career but his musical beginnings started in his early childhood hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee. On April 20, 2024 The City of Chattanooga honored Usher with not only a key to the city but also dubbing 4/20 official Usher Raymond IV Day.

You Know I Got Soul had the honor of attending the ceremony that took place at Mckenzie Arena where fans and schools came to see the superstar receive his honors. Various schools and performing arts centers were in attendance including CCA, a performing arts center that is close Usher’s heart. CCA performed a routine featuring a number of songs from Usher’s catalogue.

Upon taking the stage, Usher took his time to thank the city and give credit to the many people who have helped shape his character and his career. His family was also in attendance, including his wife Jenn and their children, his mother Jonetta Patton, and his brother James (J.Lack) Lackey.

The mayor of Chattanooga honored Usher with his key to the city and a local Chattanooga committee honored Usher with their first ever Icon award.

It’s no doubt, after a 30-year career that includes multiple GRAMMY, Billboard, NCAA Image awards and more, that Usher deserves all of the honors that he has received and continues to receive. This is Usher’s 3rd key to a city following Atlanta and Las Vegas.