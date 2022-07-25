Usher Teams Up With Remy Martin For “A Taste of Passion” Global Campaign

Usher continues his partnership with global Cognac Fine Champagne brand Rémy Martin by announcing the launch of the “Usher x Rémy Martin 1738: A Taste of Passion” global campaign.

The collaboration features a limited-edition bottle and NFT, whose design was inspired by A.I. integrated technology. The new Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal bottle entitled “Usher x 1738 A.I. Powered,” touts a new-age bottle design and is coupled with the debut of “A Taste of Passion Experience”– a multi-sensory, immersive experience that will accompany Usher’s My Way Las Vegas Residency.

In introduce this new venture. Usher used his musical vocabulary to describe his experience with the renowned Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, a smooth Cognac characterized by notes of toasted bread, vanilla and brioche to create the Usher x 1738 A.I. Powered, which is reimagines in black and features a special seal that celebrates Usher’s 25th anniversary of My Way.

A total of 50 limited-edition bottles were created as part of this latest collaboration.

This campaign is the latest in a dynamic longstanding partnership between Rémy Martin and Usher, who both share a quest for excellence and innovation.