Usher: The Past, Present, Future Tour (Review)

Usher’s “Past, Present, Future” tour is a masterclass in R&B showmanship, blending nostalgia with modern flair as he seamlessly takes fans on a journey through his iconic hits and timeless charisma. The Past, Present, Future tour made it’s stop in Brooklyn, New York for four nights this past weekend and YKIGS was in the building for the show.

Starting the show with his present music, Usher graces the stage with “Coming Home” (the single) as his opening number. As with any Usher performance, the roar of “fans screaming in a rage” as he appears from underneath the stage is boisterous. Even after 30 years, the demographic of people in the audience is proof that Usher’s music transcends generations, races, and genders.

The concert that was experienced in New York was incredible and it’s evident that the tour continues to improve with each tour date. There are a number of factors that go into going on tour vs having a single residency location and Usher is handling it well. After cancelling the original opening dates scheduled in Atlanta (dates have been rescheduled) due to a minor neck injury, Usher has taken the tour on with stride.

Together with DJ Mars, there is never a dull moment in the arena. R&B reigns supreme for the entire duration of the concert with timeless throwback hits to special guests appearing on each of the 4 nights. Each special guest was a New York native (with the exception of Glorilla, but the crowd was equally excited to see her) and brought their own unique NY flair and musical discography to the show. Special guests in NY included, Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Jim Jones, Dougie Fresh, Lil Kim, Busta Rhymes, Wu-Tang Clan, Jadakiss, plus a number of notable celebrity attendees such as Victoria Monet, Taraji P Henson, Coco Jones, Tyla, Muni Long and Jermaine Dupri.

But Usher doesn’t give an incredible performance without a supporting cast. The entire production, from the dancers, background singers/band, and even the AI technology all contributed to making the show that of a true legend. Usher’s skaters gave us a taste of Atlanta culture with their gravity-defying tricks and smooth glides across the stage. His background vocalists added to the already flawless sounds coming from the mic that was most definitely on and his dancers brought energy and flair to the stage with their choreography, both individually and as a group. The supporting cast also includes his brother JLack, who produced one of the songs on the tour setlist, “Margiela” off the new album. All the elements of a great concert experience.

Usher is known for his crowd interaction and he maintains that intimacy for this tour with his “anticipated” serenades during “There Goes My Baby”. The singer’s dedication to interacting with fans during the show is an element that is not seen very often anymore and adds to the reasons why he’s been able to sustain such longevity in his career.

As the night came to a close, it became clear that Usher’s longevity isn’t just about a catalog of hits; it’s about his unwavering commitment to his craft. His ability to evolve with the times while staying true to his roots sets him apart, and this tour solidifies his place as a benchmark for live performances. Usher doesn’t just put on a show—he creates an experience that reminds us why he’s been a mainstay in music for decades. If there’s a gold standard for R&B live performances, Usher is it.

