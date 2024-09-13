Usher To Release 20th Anniversary Edition of “Confessions” Album

Legendary R&B icon Usher will be celebrating his timeless album “Confessions” in a special way later this year when he releases an anniversary edition for it’s 20th birthday.

Included on this edition are the global hits like “Yeah!”, “Confessions II” and “My Boo”, and it also includes orchestral versions of “Burn” and “Superstar” as bonus tracks. He adds:

“Confessions was a pivotal album for me and continues to transcend generations and time 20 years later. A masterpiece in the truest sense of the word, seeing fans singing along word-for-word to this day is an indescribable feeling and I hope it continues to be memorable for generations to come.”

Currently, Usher is on his “Past Present Future” tour which kicked off last month. His concert film USHER: Rendezvous in Paris is in over 2000 AMC Theaters across the globe starting today until September 15.