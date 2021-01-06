We’ve been rolling out our artist Top 10 Best Songs list features, and perhaps Usher is definitely one of our most challenging ones to create. Few R&B artists have had as many timeless hits as Usher has had over the past two decades, so choosing his 10 best songs is no easy task.

Now is a good time to reflect back on this legendary artist and highlight some of the great work he’s shared with us during his career. In a recent podcast, we debated the direction of his current music, but there is really no debating the impact he’s had on r&b and the legacy he’s created for himself so far.

Without further ado, here is our list of the Top 10 Best Usher Songs in chronological order:

You Make Me Wanna… (from the “My Way” album)

Usher’s self titled debut album has gone largely overlooked, but he made sure his sophomore album would not suffer the same fate with the help of the Jermaine Dupri assisted single “You Make Me Wanna…”. It was the album’s first single and eventually became his first #1 hit.



Nice & Slow (from the “My Way” album)

The second consecutive #1 single from Usher’s sophomore and breakout album, this was the first of many successful timeless ballads he’s churned out over the years.



U Remind Me (from the “8701” album)

“Confessions” will go down as Usher’s greatest body of work according to most fans, but “8701” is not far behind. That album was led by yet another #1 single, “U Remind Me”.



U Got It Bad (from the “8701” album)

Usher continued to find success alongside Jermaine Dupri (and also Bryan-Michael Cox), who helped him to churn out out #1 hit “U Got it Bad”, also on “8701”. This showed his vulnerable side and endeared him to just about every r&b fan.



U Don’t Have to Call (from the “8701” album)

Usher masterfully capitalized on the media frenzy surrounding his relationship on Chilli on the extremely relatable The Neptunes produced “U Don’t Have to Call”.



Yeah! (from the “Confessions” album)

Although the Lil’ Jon assisted “Yeah!” is not a song that r&b purists will call classic Usher, you can’t deny the impact it had in Ushering in (pun intended) the crunk sound to r&b; many clones followed.



Burn (from the “Confessions” album)

Perfecting the tried and true formula he had on “U Got it Bad” (once again alongside Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox), Usher did it once more with the timeless slow jam “Burn”.



There Goes My Baby (from the “Raymond v. Raymond” album)

Usher originally helped introduce writer/producer Rico Love, and the best of their collaborations is “There Goes My Baby”.



Climax (from the “Looking 4 Myself” album)

During a period where his music was trending more toward a pop friendly sound, Usher came back to r&b strong with the ballad “Climax” which was yet another #1 R&B single.



Good Kisser (non album single)

This one sounded nothing like any r&b out at the time and became a huge hit. It reminded us that Usher has always been a trend setter.



Honorable Mention

-Think of You (from the “Usher” album)

-My Way (from the “My Way” album)

-Can You Help Me (from the “8701” album)

-Throwback (from the “Confessions” album)

-Confessions Part II (from the “Confessions” album)

-Caught Up (from the “Confessions” album)

-My Boo (featuring Alicia Keys) (from the “Confessions” album)

-Superstar (from the “Confessions” album)

-Here I Stand (from the “Here I Stand” album)

-Something Special (from the “Here I Stand” album)

-Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home) (from the “Raymond V. Raymond album)

-Missin U (from the “Hard II Love” album)

-Peace Sign (from the “A” EP)

-Don’t Waste My Time (featuring Ella Mai) (from the “Confessions 2” album)

-Bad Habits (from the “Confessions 2” album)