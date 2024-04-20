VEDO Releases New Single “Your Love Is All I Need”

R&B sensation VEDO has just released his new single “Your Love Is All I Need”. This is the second single from his upcoming album “Next Chapter”.

The song is a mesmerizing ode to unconditional love and authenticity. It is a poignant testament to the power of love in its purest form – unadorned, unfiltered, and undeniably real. Speaking about the inspiration behind the single, VEDO shares,

“This song is about reassurance, letting you know that I don’t need the facades. You don’t have to be anything you’re not. I love you for you. I fell in love with the imperfect you, not the perfect you. As long as I have your love. That’s all I need.”

“Next Chapter” is VEDO’s eighth studio album overall and is slated for release on May 17th, 2024 via Empire. The album promises to offer a compelling glimpse into VEDO’s artistic evolution, featuring a diverse array of songs that continue to showcase his unparalleled talent as a vocalist and songwriter but most importantly as VEDO the husband.