Veteran Producer Keith Andes Launches New Label, Signs New Artist Dalya – Listen to “Learn to Love Myself”

Songwriter/Producer Keith Andes has made a name for himself over the past few decades by successfully creating timeless music with the likes of After 7, Az Yet, Deborah Cox, Johnny Gill, Jon B. and more. He’s now recently launched his record label Mountain Top Entertainment Group to help launch the careers of brand new artists.

The latest signing comes in the form of the super talented Dalya Riley. You can get a taste of her talent on the new song “Learn to Love Myself”. The song effortlessly showcases her booming vocals and captures the essence of R&B music.

Most importantly, the song comes equipped with lyrics that any of us can relate to.

Dalya names her influences as Beyonce, Chaka Khan and Gladys Knight, and she’s begun her journey to stardom in her own right.

Stay tuned for much more from Dalya and Keith Andes.