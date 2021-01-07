Veteran Producer Keith Andes Releases His New Single “All I Want Is You”

Veteran producer Keith Andes is no stranger to the industry. The singer/songwriter/producer has helped craft some very memorable music for the likes of After 7, AZ Yet, Johnny Gill, Jon B., and Deborah Cox.

He taps into that familiar formula with the release of his solo single called “All I Want Is You”.

The song is a mid tempo jam that will allow you to reflect on your loved ones. The heartfelt song describes the remorse a man feels when he neglects the love of his life.

Keith Andes pours his heart and soul into the song and is definitely worth your time to check out.