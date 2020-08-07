Victoria Monét Releases Debut Album “Jaguar” (Stream)

R&B singer/songwriter Victoria Victoria Monét has finally released her very anticipated debut album “Jaguar”.

The talented artist has been grinding over the last few years as a solo artist with various EPs and singles including the workout anthem “Ass Like That”. She’s also penned some hits with her friend Ariana Grande as well as recent favorites of ours such as “Rather Be” by Brandy and “Do It” by Chloe x Halle.

D’Mile, who is known for his work with Lucky Daye, produced the album aside from “Experience”