Victoria Monét Releases Highly Anticipated “JAGUAR II” (Stream)

R&B singer Victoria Monét has released the sequel to her critically acclaimed project “JAGUAR”. The second part of this series has been in the works for the last few years but it’s finally out. The project, which contains production from KAYTRANADA as well as D’Mile, is just what people have come to expect from Victoria which is high quality songwriting and interesting arrangements.

The project is led by the singles “Smoke”, “Party” and the current single “On My Mama” which is currently making its way up the charts.

Victoria will also be hitting the road for her “JAGUAR II” tour which kicks off in early September!