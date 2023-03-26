Victoria Monet Returns With New Single “Smoke” Featuring Lucky Daye

R&B star Victoria Monet is back with her highly anticipated single “Smoke”. The single is produced by frequent collaborator D’Mile who produced the majority of her critically acclaimed “Jaguar” EP which included the singles “Ass Like That” and “Moment”. The new single “Smoke” also features GRAMMY award winning singer Lucky Daye. The two previously collaborated on the song “Little More Time” which was also produced by D’Mile.

“Smoke” is the lead single to Victoria’s upcoming project “JAGUAR II”. It was announced recently that she signed a partnership deal with RCA Records. After a stint with Atlantic Records back in 2014, Victoria departed from the label and found success releasing her music independently via her own imprint.