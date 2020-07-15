The Top 10 Best R&B Songs Produced by Kay Gee (of Naughty by Nature)

Despite the fact that he constantly goes overlooked among his producer peers, Kay Gee has had just as much success as most of them. The low key DJ of hip hop legends Naughty by Nature, he formed his Divine Mill label to put out R&B projects and has made a huge impact in doing so.
Artists like Next, Zhane, Jaheim, Koffee Brown and more can all credit Kay Gee with starting their careers, and he had a hand in the hits behind their success. Here is our list of The Top 10 Best R&B Songs he produced so far in his career.
Aaliyah – A Girl Like You (featuring Treach of Naughty by Nature)
From Aaliyah’s sophomore album “One in a Million”, Kay Gay produced the song “A Girl Like You” featuring Treach.
Deborah Cox – It’s Over Now
Deborah Cox scored huge dance hits with her first two singles “Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here” and “Things Just Aint the Same” from her sophomore album “One Wish”. Kay Gee gave her a more traditional R&B sound with great results on the hit “It’s Over Now”.
Faith Evans – “Good Life”
This song has gone a bit overlooked among Faith Evans’ catalog, but the Kay Gee produced single was included on Funkermaster Flex’s “The Mixtape, Vol 4.: 60 Minutes of Funk”.
Jaheim – Just in Case
Jaheim burst onto the scene with the Kay Gee single “Just in Case” from his debut album “Ghetto Love”; the song was penned by RL (formerly of Next).
Jaheim – Anything (featuring Next)
Kay Gee put his group Next together with his newly signed artist Jaheim for the great single “Anything”, also from Jaheim’s debut album “Ghetto Love”.
Koffee Brown – After Party
Kay Gee discovered and signed group Koffee Brown to his Divine Mill label. Their debut single “After Party” remains a timeless party anthem.
Noel Gourdin – The River
This throwback to the soulful sounds of years past became a #1 single and further showcased Kay Gee’s diversity as a producer.
Next – Too Close
A crossover pop smash, “Too Close” is probably Kay Gee’s biggest production success in r&b and made Next known worldwide.
Next – Wifey
The first of a few of Next’s biggest hits on the list, “Wifey” has gone on to become a wedding anthem.
Zhane – Hey Mr DJ
Among the first of Kay Gee’s r&b production came with Zhane who he discovered and signed to Divine Mill. Their biggest hit was “Hey Mr. DJ”.
Honorable Mention:
Aaliyah – Are You Ready
Deborah Cox – September (Remix)
Ideal – Whatever
Jaheim – Fabulous
Jhene Aiko – No L.O.V.E.
Koffee Brown – Didn’t Mean to Turn You On
Next – Butta Love
Next – I Still Love You (I’ll Always Love You Remix)
Next – Imagine That
Tha Rayne – Kiss Me (featuring Lupe Fiasco)
Tha Rayne – Didn’t You Know
Zhane – Sweet Taste of Love
Zhane – Sending my Love
Zhane – Groove Thang (Remix)
Zhane – Request Line