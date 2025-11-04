Mike City (Michael Flowers) is a highly respected and multi-talented singer, songwriter, and record producer whose work defined the sound of sophisticated R&B and Neo-Soul in the 2000s. Known for his versatility and the ability to craft emotionally resonant, high-quality tracks, Mike City is one of the rare talents who excels in both production and writing.

His breakthrough came with a string of massive hits, including Carl Thomas’s “I Wish,” Sunshine Anderson’s “Heard It All Before,” Dave Hollister’s “One Woman Man,” and Brandy’s “Full Moon.” His colossal client list ranges from Usher and Rihanna to El DeBarge and Faith Evans. This definitive list celebrates the Top 10 Best R&B Songs Produced by Mike City, highlighting the tracks that showcase his mastery of modern soul.

Mike City’s Most Essential R&B Production Credits (Top 10)

Here are the songs that best define the incredible R&B production career of Mike City, not ranked in order.

1. Carl Thomas – I Wish (Carl Thomas)

This Platinum-selling single became an instant R&B classic and topped the charts, launching both Mike City and Carl Thomas into stardom. The song is famed for its raw, vulnerable lyrics and timeless production, securing its status as one of the best R&B songs of the millennium.

2. Dave Hollister – One Woman Man (2000)

A major hit from Dave Hollister’s Chicago ’85…The Movie album. This track, which Mike City also wrote, is a powerful showcase of traditional R&B vocal strength over his signature smooth production.

3. Sunshine Anderson – Heard It All Before (2001)

This was the definitive breakout single for Sunshine Anderson, becoming a Top 10 hit on both sides of the Atlantic. The song’s powerful, relatable lyrics about infidelity over Mike City’s sharp beat resonated deeply with listeners.

4. Jimmy Cozier – She’s All I Got (2001)

Mike City helped Jimmy Cozier find major early success with this highly popular track. The song’s infectious melody and relatable lyrics made it a male R&B anthem of the early 2000s.

5. Brandy – Full Moon (2002)

This titular track from Brandy’s influential album is a masterclass in modern, sophisticated R&B. Mike City crafted the track and hook, showcasing his ability to create something “magical” and structurally complex for a superstar vocalist.

6. Donell Jones – Spend the Night (2006)

Produced for Donell Jones’s Journey of a Gemini album, this is a smooth, sensual track that was single material. It exemplifies Mike City’s talent for creating high-quality, mid-tempo R&B grooves.

7. El DeBarge – Lay With You (featuring Faith Evans) (2010)

This song, featuring El DeBarge and Faith Evans, is a beautiful, soulful ballad. It highlights Mike City’s ability to work with and honor R&B legends while creating a fresh, contemporary sound.

8. Donell Jones – The Finer Things in Life (2010)

An intoxicating, melodically rich gem from Donell Jones’s Lyrics album. This track showcases the effortless soul and depth that Mike City consistently brought to his collaborations.

9. Faith Evans – Extraordinary (2014)

Featured on Faith Evans’s Incomparable album, this track is praised for its high production quality and clear vocal focus, demonstrating Mike City’s continued relevance in crafting pure, strong R&B.

10. Ledisi – Shut Up (2011)

This track from Ledisi’s Pieces of Me album is a strong, contemporary R&B cut that highlights Mike City’s ability to produce powerful female vocalists over sharp, dynamic beats.

Essential Mike City Honorable Mentions

Mike City’s discography includes many more essential songs and contributions to the R&B sound of the 2000s:

Rell – If That’s My Baby

Bilal – Love It

Anthony Hamilton – Last Night (featuring Sunshine Anderson)

Dwele – What’s Not To Love

Carl Thomas – Make It Alright

Carl Thomas – Late Night Rendezvous

JoJo – The Happy Song

Lalah Hathaway – Better & Better

Dwele – I Think I Love U

Jamie Foxx – Extravaganza

Dwele – What Profit