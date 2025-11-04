Polow Da Don (born Jamal Jones) is one of the most commercially successful and influential super-producers of the 2000s and early 2010s. Known for his ability to craft hard-hitting, maximal beats, Polow seamlessly bridged the gap between R&B, Hip-Hop, and Pop. After making his breakthrough around 2005, Polow quickly dominated the charts with a signature sound often characterized by heavy 808s and aggressive synth melodies.

Polow Da Don’s genius lay in his dual mission: he aimed to make R&B hard and club-friendly while simultaneously reviving the authentic slow jam. This list celebrates the Top 10 Best R&B Songs Produced by Polow Da Don, showcasing his versatility from sensuous ballads to chart-topping party anthems.

Polow Da Don’s Essential R&B Production Credits (Top 10) (Click Here For All Of Our Top 10 Lists)

Here are the songs that best define the incredible R&B production career of Polow Da Don:

This single from Ciara’s Fantasy Ride album is a strong R&B song that showcases a more mature, refined sound compared to her earlier work, signaling Polow’s commitment to quality R&B.

The third single off Monica’s successful “Still Standing” album. The song didn’t garner the attention like the first two singles did, but it’s a song that really reminded people that Monica wasn’t only limited to slow ballads like “Everything to Me”.

The smooth, seductive single for Robin Thicke perfectly utilized his signature falsetto, making the song an irresistible R&B cut that proved Polow could excel in the adult R&B market.

One of Polow’s biggest hits, this song instantly shot to No. 1 and defined the sound of the club for 2008. The aggressive beat and the inclusion of Young Jeezy pushed Usher’s sound into a new, harder space.

This track is a little different from the usual production we’re used to hearing from him, but the combo of Jennifer Hudson, Johnta Austin and Polow came out with a really nice song.

Lloyd’s voice sounds better than ever on this track. It’s a smooth, mid-tempo R&B jam that exemplifies Polow’s commitment to providing quality music for traditional R&B vocalists.

The other Keri and Polow collaborations will probably get all of the glory, but these types of tracks, our opinion, are the type of songs that define Keri as an artist.

The song’s infectious nature and clever themes were crafted by a powerhouse writing and production team including producer Polow da Don. “Glamorous” stands as a cultural touchstone, often compared to other “keeping it real” anthems.

A track that instantly became a fan favorite. The exceptional production and heartfelt lyrics allowed Mario to shine vocally, making it a standout R&B ballad of 2007.

This is arguably Polow’s most sensuous and powerful sexual R&B slow jam. The production is subtle yet potent, perfectly highlighting Ciara’s voice and delivering a track that is often considered his best work in the classic slow jam vein.