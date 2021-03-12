YouKnowIGotSoul to Host First R&B Trivia Night on March 13th

YouKnowIGotSoul.com has something special in store for our loyal supporters. We will be hosting our first ever “R&B Trivia Night” this coming Saturday, March 13th at 8 PM EST.

The whole thing will go down on our Instagram Live feed and we want everyone to participate. We will be selecting members of the audience to come on live and put their R&B knowledge to the test by answering questions that we’ve hand selected.

There are sure to be plenty of laughs and surprises so you’ll just have to tune in to find out. You can follow us on Instagram by clicking here.

See you there!