Zenesoul Releases New EP “Nene” (Stream)

Oct 9, 2022 | Albums, New Music

Zenesoul Nene EP Cover

Juno-nominated Canadian-Nigerian R&B/soul artist and songwriter Zenesoul (pronounced ‘Zen-Soul’) has just unveiled her brand-new EP called “Nene”.

The artist taps into her Nigerian upbringing, fusing her Soul melodies to create a unique Afrosoul sound. This comes after her Juno 2022 R&B/Soul Recording of the Year recognition for ‘Love and Be Loved’.

Speaking about her love of her Nigerian heritage and its influence on this project, Zenesoul stated:

“This EP is my way of fusing my African roots and my North American upbringing. I’ve been working on this for a while and wanted to make sure I was genuine with the sound.”

Speaking about the inspiration behind ‘Nene,’ Zenesoul adds:

“I love writing and this project allowed me to challenge myself and to see what I could create by combining my idea of soul and afrobeats into one. I’m excited about this sound and although I will always continue to be an R&B artist it’s amazing how I can expand in this way.”

