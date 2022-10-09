Zenesoul Releases New EP “Nene” (Stream)

Juno-nominated Canadian-Nigerian R&B/soul artist and songwriter Zenesoul (pronounced ‘Zen-Soul’) has just unveiled her brand-new EP called “Nene”.

The artist taps into her Nigerian upbringing, fusing her Soul melodies to create a unique Afrosoul sound. This comes after her Juno 2022 R&B/Soul Recording of the Year recognition for ‘Love and Be Loved’.

Speaking about her love of her Nigerian heritage and its influence on this project, Zenesoul stated:

“This EP is my way of fusing my African roots and my North American upbringing. I’ve been working on this for a while and wanted to make sure I was genuine with the sound.”

Speaking about the inspiration behind ‘Nene,’ Zenesoul adds: