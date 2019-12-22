Adrian Marcel Announces “98th” Tour in Support of His Latest Album

R&B star Adrian Marcel has just announced his upcoming “98th” tour. The trek will kick off in New York City on January 27th at SOB’s, and will make stops in Philadelphia, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston and more cities to be added. He adds about the tour:

“I’m extremely excited to announce that I’ll be hitting the road for the “98th” Tour 2020 this January and February, performing my latest album and fan favorites. With this

tour I’ll be bringing the same raw nostalgic R&B/Soul vibes that my fans are familiar with. “98th” is a very special to me and a represents my true organic self and is the block I grew up on in Oakland so I’m ready to bring that to this new live stage experience.”

The tour comes on the heels of Marcel’s sophomore album “98th, which was released May 2019. The project was led by the hit single “Slow Burn” which landed in our Top 100 Best R&B Songs of 2019.

Following the release of the album, Marcel also gained his acting debut & leading role as James DeBarge in the TV One film,

“The Bobby DeBarge Story” which aired on in June.

More dates will be announced soon, including Los Angeles and his hometown Bay Area.

Adrian Marcel “98th” Tour Dates:

NEW YORK…January 27th

PHILLY…January 29th

MARYLAND…January 30th

CHICAGO…February 1st

BOSTON…February 2nd

ATL…February 5th

HOUSTON…February 6th