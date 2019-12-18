The Top 100 R&B Songs of 2019 Presented by YouKnowIGotSoul X SoulInStereo

It’s that time of year again! As 2019 draws to a close, it’s a great time to reflect back on the year that was in R&B and present our annual Top 100 Best R&B Songs of the year list.

Once again, YouKnowIGotSoul.com has collaborated with our friend Edd Bowser at SoulInStereo.com to present a list of the best R&B songs we’ve heard this year. We also collaborate with Edd in our weekly SoulBack R&B Podcast so make sure you check those episodes out if you haven’t yet.

This list is a culmination of votes tallied by Tom and Kyle of YouKnowIGotSoul, and Edd of SoulInStereo. Each of us nominated what we felt were the best songs we heard over the course of the year, and then debated which deserved to be included in the list. We all agree that the list you’ll find below came out fairly.

Among the three of us, we all listened to every R&B project we could get our hands on this year, including the majority of singles sent our way. We take great pride in these lists and want to ensure our rankings are as accurate as possible.

Feel free to click any of the songs below to be directed to our original post where you can hear the song. Enjoy!

95) YK Oriris – Sexual

93) Summer Walker – Come Thru (featuring Usher)

92) Lyfe Jennings – Life This

91) Jacquees – Fact or Fiction

90) Layton Greene – Never Knew

87) Tinashe – Story Of Us

84) Calvin Richardson – Love You Tonight

83) Yuna – Castaway

82) DJ Mustard – Surface (featuring Ella Mai & Ty Dolla $ign)

81) Ciara – Trust Myself

78) Gallant – Hips

77) Kehlani – Morning Glory

75) Tinashe – Save Room For Us

74) Lyfe Jennings – Look at Them Now

68) Johnta Austin – Love Culture

67) Angie Stone – Gonna Have to Be You (featuring Jaheim)

66) Jordin Sparks & Elijah Blake – 90’s R&B

64) Jacquees – Risk It All (featuring Tory Lanez)

61) Sir – That’s Why I Love You (featuring Sabrina Claudio)

58) Rahsaan Patterson – Break It Down

53) Raheem DeVaughn – KING

49) Montell Jordan – Can’t Go to Bed Mad

44) Chris Brown – Come Together (featuring H.E.R.)

42) Chris Brown – Sorry Enough

39) Ari Lennox – New Apartment

36) Tinashe – Know Better

35) Snoh Aalegra – Love Like That

33) Arin Ray – Change (featuring Kehlani)

27) Nicole Bus – Rain

25) Snoh Aalegra – Whoa

22) Johnny Gill – Bed on Fire

21) Ari Lennox – BMO

19) Lipstick Gypsy – Dammit (STRPD)

17) Lion Babe – Never Before

15) Kelly Rowland – Don’t You Worry

12) BJ the Chicago Kid – Feel the Vibe (featuring Anderson Paak)

Honorable Mention

Syleena Johnson – Woman

Lumi Trice – Same Way (featuring Musiq Soulchild)

Talea – RFY

The Hamiltones – Pieces

Tank – Do You (featuring Keith Sweat & Candice Boyd)

Ricardo Williams – Come Over (featuring Teedra Moses)