YouKnowIGotSoul Logo
YouKnowIGotSoul Logo
    • Top 100 RnB Songs of 2019
    Featured News

    The Top 100 R&B Songs of 2019 Presented by YouKnowIGotSoul X SoulInStereo

    YKIGS Posted on

    Top 100 RnB Songs of 2019

    It’s that time of year again! As 2019 draws to a close, it’s a great time to reflect back on the year that was in R&B and present our annual Top 100 Best R&B Songs of the year list.

    Once again, YouKnowIGotSoul.com has collaborated with our friend Edd Bowser at SoulInStereo.com to present a list of the best R&B songs we’ve heard this year. We also collaborate with Edd in our weekly SoulBack R&B Podcast so make sure you check those episodes out if you haven’t yet.

    This list is a culmination of votes tallied by Tom and Kyle of YouKnowIGotSoul, and Edd of SoulInStereo. Each of us nominated what we felt were the best songs we heard over the course of the year, and then debated which deserved to be included in the list. We all agree that the list you’ll find below came out fairly.

    Among the three of us, we all listened to every R&B project we could get our hands on this year, including the majority of singles sent our way. We take great pride in these lists and want to ensure our rankings are as accurate as possible.

    Feel free to click any of the songs below to be directed to our original post where you can hear the song. Enjoy!

    100) Chaka Khan – Hello Happiness


    99) Sammie – Playlist


    98) Eric Roberson – Leave It In


    97) Deja Blue – Color You


    96) Leah Jenea – Gold Ring


    95) YK Oriris – Sexual


    94) Heather Victoria – Sunbeams (featuring Raheem DeVaughn)


    93) Summer Walker – Come Thru (featuring Usher)


    92) Lyfe Jennings – Life This


    91) Jacquees – Fact or Fiction


    90) Layton Greene – Never Knew


    89) Tao Soprano – What Ever Happened to Love


    88) Kehlani – Butterfly


    87) Tinashe – Story Of Us


    86) Chante Moore – Fresh Love


    85) Daron Jones – Pleasure


    84) Calvin Richardson – Love You Tonight


    83) Yuna – Castaway


    82) DJ Mustard – Surface (featuring Ella Mai & Ty Dolla $ign)


    81) Ciara – Trust Myself


    80) Devon Culture – Fears


    79) Ari Lennox – Shea Butter Baby (featuring J. Cole)


    78) Gallant – Hips


    77) Kehlani – Morning Glory


    76) Raphael Saadiq – Something Keeps Calling


    75) Tinashe – Save Room For Us


    74) Lyfe Jennings – Look at Them Now


    73) Elle Varner – Pour Me (featuring Wale)


    72) Brian McKnight – Neva Get Enuf of U


    71) Justine Skye – Maybe


    70) LeToya Luckett – Feeling


    69) Bria Jhane – Back Bone


    68) Johnta Austin – Love Culture


    67) Angie Stone – Gonna Have to Be You (featuring Jaheim)


    66) Jordin Sparks & Elijah Blake – 90’s R&B


    65) Gabrielle Lynn – Who Do You Love


    64) Jacquees – Risk It All (featuring Tory Lanez)


    63) Alicia Keys – Show Me Love (featuring Miguel)


    62) Kissie Lee – All the Way In (featuring Keke Wyatt)


    61) Sir – That’s Why I Love You (featuring Sabrina Claudio)


    60) Jon B. – Priceless


    59) Victoria Monet – Ass Like That


    58) Rahsaan Patterson – Break It Down


    57) Fabich – Can’t Even Be


    56) Teyana Taylor – How Do You Want It? (featuring King Combs)


    55) Louis York – No Regrets (featuring The Shindellas)


    54) Amber Mark – Mixer


    53) Raheem DeVaughn – KING


    52) Chris Brown – Back to Love


    51) Daron Jones – Summertime


    50) Montell Jordan – When I’m Around You (featuring Lecrae)


    49) Montell Jordan – Can’t Go to Bed Mad


    48) Ro James – Last Time


    47) Johnta Austin – Love Angel


    46) Robin Thicke – That’s What Love Can Do


    45) The Amours – All the Time


    44) Chris Brown – Come Together (featuring H.E.R.)


    43) JoJo – Sabotage


    42) Chris Brown – Sorry Enough


    41) Adrian Marcel – Slow Burn


    40) Monica – Commitment


    39) Ari Lennox – New Apartment


    38) Shay Lia – Dangerous


    37) Lucky Daye – Fly


    36) Tinashe – Know Better


    35) Snoh Aalegra – Love Like That


    34) Queen Naija – Away From You


    33) Arin Ray – Change (featuring Kehlani)


    32) PJ Morton – Say So (featuring JoJo)


    31) K. Michelle – The Rain


    30) Raheem DeVaughn – Just Right


    29) Anna Moore – Never Too Far


    28) Lucky Daye – Real Games


    27) Nicole Bus – Rain


    26) Lucky Daye – Karma


    25) Snoh Aalegra – Whoa


    24) Lucky Daye – Call


    23) Nicole Bus – You


    22) Johnny Gill – Bed on Fire


    21) Ari Lennox – BMO


    20) Lion Babe – Get Into the Party Life


    19) Lipstick Gypsy – Dammit (STRPD)


    18) Kevin Ross – Thing Called Love


    17) Lion Babe – Never Before


    16) Lipstick Gypsy – Remind Me


    15) Kelly Rowland – Don’t You Worry


    14) VanJess – Addicted 2 (Keep Cool Remix)


    13) The Bonfyre – Automatic


    12) BJ the Chicago Kid – Feel the Vibe (featuring Anderson Paak)


    11) Jung Key – My Girl (featuring Musiq Soulchild)


    10) Snoh Aalegra – I Want You Around


    9) Rahsaan Patterson – Sent From Heaven


    8) Gallant – Sleep On It


    7) Daniel Caesar – Love Again (featuring Brandy)


    6) Robin Thicke – When You Love Somebody


    5) H.E.R. – Racks (featuring YBN Cordae)


    4) Fantasia – Enough


    3) Louis York – Don’t You Forget


    2) Usher – Don’t Waste My Time (featuring Ella Mai)


    1) Jon B. – Understand (featuring Donell Jones)



    Honorable Mention

    Syleena Johnson – Woman

    Lumi Trice – Same Way (featuring Musiq Soulchild)

    Talea – RFY

    The Hamiltones – Pieces

    Tank – Do You (featuring Keith Sweat & Candice Boyd)

    Ricardo Williams – Come Over (featuring Teedra Moses)

    LEAVE A RESPONSE

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    You Might Also Like

    SoulBack R&B Podcast

    New Albums

    Millenials in Music Series

    Latest News