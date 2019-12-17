New Music: KAYTRANADA – Culture (featuring Teedra Moses)

Superstar producer KAYTRANADA links up with The Young Lioness Teedra Moses once again on their new song “Culture”. The song was included on the producer’s recently released sophomore album “Bubba”.

The two originally collaborated when KAYTRANADA released a remix of Teedra Moses’ 2004 hit single “Be Your Girl” just a few years back.

Also included on the new album “Bubba” are collaborations with Pharrell Williams, Tinashe, GoldLink, Charlotte Day Wilson, Estelle, VanJess, Masego, Mick Jenkins, and SiR.

Meanwhile, Teedra Moses most recently released a 15th Anniversary edition of her debut album “Complex Simplicity”.