Tamika Scott of Xscape Releases Debut Solo EP “Family Affair” (Stream)

Tamika Scott of the legendary R&B group Xscape has just released her long awaited debut solo EP “Family Affair”. Her booming vocals are on full display on the six song set featuring all new material.

Included on the project is the most recently released single “Go Outside in the Rain” which is a cover of the song originally recorded by Milira Jones in 1991. Tamika also released a video for the song.

The singer has been preparing this project for quite some time now, and it released via her label Brolic Entertainment in partnership with Twenty Two Recordings, LLC.

Earlier this year, she put out the two other singles “Almost Over” and “Tonite”.