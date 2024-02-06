Usher Releases New Single “Ruin” Featuring Pheelz

Global superstar and R&B icon Usher has just released his new single “Ruin” featuring Pheelz.

The Afrobeats & Amapiano-infused R&B track was also produced by Pheelz. It is Usher’s latest offering leading up to the highly anticipated release of his ninth studio album “Coming Home” on February 9th.

The video for “Ruin” is a creative reunion between Usher and Dave Meyers who also directed the videos for “U Remind Me” and “Risk It All”. Shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro, it uses home as the allegory for love as USHER explores different meanings of it through a number of scenes throughout.

This Sunday, Usher will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show in Las Vegas on February 11th.