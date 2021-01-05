There is literally never enough you can do to celebrate the legendary legacy of the late Aaliyah. The singer’s career was cut short nearly two decades ago yet her timeless legacy has continued to live on through the fans around the world who adored her.

The music she gave us over the course of her short career has certainly stood the test of time. Aaliyah was way ahead of her time more often than not and that’s something that immediately stands out when we revisit her discography of albums.

For the next edition of our Artist Top 10 feature lists, we chose to dig into the catalog of Aaliyah. As you can see from our selections below, there was no way we were going to be able to choose just 10 songs. The honorable mention section is well represented and we could have easily squeezed a few more in if we had to.

Click Here to check out all of our Top 10 Lists

Click Here for our in depth feature article on Aaliyah’s final album with quotes from the producers.

Without further ado, here are the Top 10 Best Aaliyah Songs Presented by YouKnowIGotSoul.

At just 15 years old, Aaliyah masterfully pulled off his cover of The Isley Brothers 1976 hit, showcasing her beautiful vocals.

An amazing display of the innovation that Aaliyah, Missy Elliott and Timbaland would create once they began working together in the mid 90’s.

Although not as commercially successful as many of her other hits songs, “4 Page Letter” really showcased the substance and depth in Aaliyah’s music.

One of the defining moments of 90’s r&b music and a song that helped elevate Aaliyah (and Timbaland) to legendary status.

Released as the lead single from the “Romeo Must Die” soundtrack to coincide with Aaliyah’s starring role, it became her first number one single.

Included on her final album, this song is a great example of the magic she created with Static Major throughout her career.

Bittersweet in that Aaliyah died following the video shoot for this song, it was a lasting reminder of her innovative style and timeless legacy.

This was the final single that Aaliyah began promoting prior to her passing, and it speaks to who Aaliyah was; More Than a Woman.

The song was released as the first single from her posthumous album and features a touching video with tributes from many of her peers.

An almost haunting yet enchanting song to listen to because both of these amazing talents are no longer with us.

Honorable Mention:

-Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number (from the “Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number” album)

-Back and Forth (featuring R. Kelly) (from the “Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number” album)

-I’m So Into You (from the “Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number” album)

-Are You Ready? (from the “Sunset Park” soundtrack)

-Hot Like Fire (featuring Missy Elliott) (from the “One in a Million” album)

-If Your Girl Only Knew (from the “One in a Million” album)

I Gotcha Back (from the “One in a Million” album)

-The One I Gave My Heart To (from the “One in a Million” album)

–Come Back in One Piece (featuring DMX) (from the “Romeo Must Die” soundtrack)

-I Don’t Wanna (from the “Romeo Must Die” soundtrack)

-It’s Whatever (from the “Aaliyah” album)

-I Care 4 U (from the “Aaliyah” album)

-Those Were the Days (from the “Aaliyah” album)

-Erica Kane (from the “I Care 4 U” album)

-Come Over (featuring Tank) (from the “I Care 4 U” album)

-Don’t Know What To Tell Ya (from the “I Care 4 U” album)

-Where Could He Be? (featuring Missy Elliott & Tweet) (currently unreleased song)